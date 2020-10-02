$564.59 Million in Sales Expected for Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will announce sales of $564.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $586.40 million and the lowest is $540.90 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $614.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $550.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $93.93 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

