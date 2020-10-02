$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.14 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.41. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

