$634.05 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) to report $634.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. ChampionX reported sales of $278.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative net margin of 69.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth $28,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.39.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.