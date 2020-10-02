639 Shares in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $68.88 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.19.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGS. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

