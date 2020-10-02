$664.88 Million in Sales Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post $664.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $682.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.11 million. Icon reported sales of $710.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICLR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 1.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Icon by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,801,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,017,000 after purchasing an additional 125,829 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Icon by 93,821.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Icon by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,605,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Icon by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,107,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,517,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icon stock opened at $196.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.90. Icon has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

