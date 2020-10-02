6,851 Shares in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after acquiring an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,615 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.