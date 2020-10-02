$692.97 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $692.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.49 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.15.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $12,421,726.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $193.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.