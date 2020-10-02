7,723 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCBI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

