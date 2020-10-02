$831.63 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report $831.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $872.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $808.00 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $878.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.13 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91 and a beta of 1.20. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.46.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total value of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,501.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $69,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,567.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after buying an additional 84,185 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,917.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $457,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

