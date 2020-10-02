$9.03 Million in Sales Expected for HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post sales of $9.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.68 million and the lowest is $8.38 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year sales of $32.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.86 million to $36.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.82 million, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $44.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HL Acquisitions.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HL Acquisitions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58. HL Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

About HL Acquisitions

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

