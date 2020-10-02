A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $455.08

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $455.08 and traded as high as $492.00. A.G. Barr shares last traded at $487.00, with a volume of 222,472 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A.G. Barr has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The firm has a market cap of $527.66 million and a P/E ratio of 26.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 455.08.

In other A.G. Barr news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 13,250 shares of A.G. Barr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,253.89). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,354 shares of company stock worth $5,344,888.

A.G. Barr Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

