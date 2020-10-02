A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 3.55%.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

AMKBY opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.21. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

