Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) Insider Acquires £199.50 in Stock

Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) insider Kirsten English purchased 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £199.50 ($260.68).

Shares of LON ACT opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.42. The company has a market cap of $53.60 million and a PE ratio of -8.97. Actual Experience PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 9.87 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

Get Actual Experience alerts:

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.