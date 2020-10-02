Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 2,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SYNNEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total value of $577,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,001.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $4,729,703 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.79.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

