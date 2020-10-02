AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.56

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $6.03. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 93,558 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of $458.49 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 23,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$116,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 845,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,227,135. Also, Director Blake Charles Goldring bought 235,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,198,693.61. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 516,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,633,473.77.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

