Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Airbus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 37.65% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

