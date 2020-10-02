Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $308.00 at Truist

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $290.05 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,676,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,117,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 655.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.