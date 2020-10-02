Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.84. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 622,972 shares trading hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Almaden Minerals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.