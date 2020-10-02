Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Alphamin Resources Corp (CVE:AFM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.24. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 78,200 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $200.32 million and a PE ratio of 28.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 139,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,449.81.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company primarily explores for tin. It holds interest in the Bisie Tin project comprising five exploration permits and one mining/exploitation permit located in the Walikale Territory, Goma.

