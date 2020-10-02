American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:AHOTF opened at $1.88 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHOTF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

