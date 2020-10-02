Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.45 Million

Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) will announce $518.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.90 million. Kontoor Brands reported sales of $638.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,984,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,892,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 46.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 795,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 251,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 73.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

