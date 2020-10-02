Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $1.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Crown reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.70.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Crown by 0.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.4% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crown by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crown by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

