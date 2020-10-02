Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to report earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $10.45 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 466,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

