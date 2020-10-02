Analysts Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $904.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce sales of $904.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $901.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $906.12 million. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $906.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.30.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day moving average of $122.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.