Analyzing ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Essent Group (OTCMKTS:ESNT)

ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) and Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACMAT and Essent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACMAT N/A N/A N/A Essent Group 49.62% 14.53% 10.94%

Volatility and Risk

ACMAT has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essent Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ACMAT and Essent Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A Essent Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Essent Group has a consensus price target of $46.82, suggesting a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Essent Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essent Group is more favorable than ACMAT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACMAT and Essent Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACMAT $2.75 million 11.34 $740,000.00 N/A N/A Essent Group $867.57 million 4.90 $555.71 million $5.66 6.68

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Summary

Essent Group beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACMAT

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

