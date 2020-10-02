Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.30% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 177,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Apollo Endosurgery Inc has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 81.70% and a negative return on equity of 565.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. acquired 1,780,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Apollo Endosurgery Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.