Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,389 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $41,067,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $26,149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 512.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,364,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 1,978,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 1,803,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.