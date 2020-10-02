AQR Capital Management LLC Has $708,000 Stock Position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 493,443 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $9,534,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $4,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 203,682 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

