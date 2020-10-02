AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 298.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock worth $501,196 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWXT opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

