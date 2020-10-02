ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 194,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 16.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,387,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 336,894 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $64.32 million for the quarter.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

