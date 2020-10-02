argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $300.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $258.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARGX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $265.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.05. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Research analysts expect that argenx will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in argenx by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in argenx by 227.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in argenx by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $1,186,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

