Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $580.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.45 million and the lowest is $573.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $555.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.62.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $519,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,126.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $1,773,063.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $827,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,114 shares of company stock worth $17,054,393. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. State Street Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arista Networks by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after acquiring an additional 539,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 119,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $207.05 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.12.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

