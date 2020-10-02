Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $938,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arrow Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Arrow Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

In other Arrow Financial news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $388.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.