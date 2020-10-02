Artur Bergman Sells 92,308 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $8,331,720.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,375,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $8,339,104.72.

On Monday, September 14th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $7,577,563.72.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $7,473,255.68.

On Monday, August 31st, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $8,407,412.64.

On Monday, August 24th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $7,812,026.04.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Artur Bergman sold 67,733 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $5,359,034.96.

On Monday, August 17th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $7,182,485.48.

On Friday, August 7th, Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $43,471,409.28.

On Monday, August 10th, Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72.

Shares of FSLY opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter worth $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $43,000. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly Inc provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

