Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.07. Ashford shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 7,519 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million.

In other Ashford news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,095 shares in the company, valued at $947,042.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,415 shares of company stock worth $147,752.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ashford stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.37% of Ashford at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ashford Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

