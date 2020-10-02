ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.08

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.13. ATA shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 4,717 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

About ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

ATA Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment.

