Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:AXON) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $5.05. Axovant Sciences shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 1,111,836 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47.

About Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

