B.Riley Securit Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. B.Riley Securit analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.41.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $145.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.73 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in L.B. Foster by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 143,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

