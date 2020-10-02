Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) & ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Head to Head Analysis

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) and ING Groep (NYSE:ING) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Chile and ING Groep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 20.02% 15.33% 1.30% ING Groep 17.53% 5.97% 0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco de Chile and ING Groep’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 2.12 $802.98 million $1.56 9.85 ING Groep $20.51 billion 1.35 $4.37 billion $1.38 5.13

ING Groep has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. ING Groep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Banco de Chile and ING Groep, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00 ING Groep 0 4 7 1 2.75

Banco de Chile presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.27%. ING Groep has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than ING Groep.

Volatility & Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ING Groep has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of ING Groep shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats ING Groep on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing. The company also provides commercial loans, such as factoring and leasing; trade finance services; liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts; capital market services; cash management and non-lending services that include payroll, payment, and collection services, as well as treasury, financial advisory, and risk management products. In addition, it offers financial services, such as securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. The company serves customers in individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 399 branches comprising 253 branches under the Banco de Chile brand name, 41 branches under the Banco Edwards Citi brand name, and 105 branches under the Banco CrediChile brand name, as well as 1,464 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans. It also provides mortgage, payment, savings, investment, and secured and unsecured lending products and services. In addition, the company offers specialized lending, corporate finance, and debt and equity markets solutions, as well as working capital, cash management, and trade and treasury services; and financial market, trade finance, overdraft, and foreign exchange transaction services. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, and rest of Europe. ING Groep N.V. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

