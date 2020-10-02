Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of El Paso Electric worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $68.40 on Friday. El Paso Electric has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

El Paso Electric Company Profile

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

