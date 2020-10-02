Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,443 Shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in German American Bancorp. were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 81.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 26.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,834 shares of company stock valued at $51,479. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GABC opened at $27.47 on Friday. German American Bancorp., Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, analysts expect that German American Bancorp., Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on German American Bancorp. from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

