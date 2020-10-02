Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 204 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.57 per share, for a total transaction of $73,223.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 824,709 shares in the company, valued at $59,849,132.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William P. Hornby bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.59 per share, with a total value of $35,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,892 shares of company stock worth $1,453,435. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.