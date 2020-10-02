Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1,534.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the first quarter worth $8,317,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,960 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 167.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 603,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 378,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

WETF opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

