Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,148 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 85.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 394,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after buying an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 422,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 67,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

TBK stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.28. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.