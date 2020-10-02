Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,203 Shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 25.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 149.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLSE. BidaskClub raised Pulse Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.