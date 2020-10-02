Bank of Montreal Can Buys 5,955 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 221.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 890.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

