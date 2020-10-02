Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,726 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 417.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Interface were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 12.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Interface by 43.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 176,125 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ TILE opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $368.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TILE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.