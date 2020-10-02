Bank of Montreal Can Buys 832 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 373,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in First Hawaiian by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Hawaiian by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.24. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

