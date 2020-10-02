Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 223.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guess? were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GES. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Guess? by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guess? by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Guess? by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 148,650 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $772.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.77. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GES shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

