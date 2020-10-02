Bank of Montreal Can Has $51,000 Position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 349.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 106.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 41.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $76,210.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $571,766. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $811.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.44 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.